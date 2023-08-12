LawCall
ALEA issues emergency missing child alert

Kimberly Latham
Kimberly Latham(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing child.

Kimberly Latham, who is 10 months old, is a white female child with brown hair and blue eyes. Latham was last seen in the Woodstock/Centerville area of Alabama.

If you have any information of where Kimberly Latham might be, you are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 205-962-3129 or call 911.

