ALEA issues emergency missing child alert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing child.

Kimberly Latham, who is 10 months old, is a white female child with brown hair and blue eyes. Latham was last seen in the Woodstock/Centerville area of Alabama.

If you have any information of where Kimberly Latham might be, you are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 205-962-3129 or call 911.

