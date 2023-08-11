LawCall
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning wreck involving a semi-truck has Birmingham crews working to clear the roadway spilled fuel and power lines.

About 30 gallons of fuel were spilled onto the roadway when an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at Tallapoosa Street and Vanderbilt Street in front of the Circle K.

The Birmingham Fire Chief told WBRC that they have put down several berms to prevent the spilled fuel from entering the sewer system and a pool has been put in place to catch excess fuel from the truck itself.

A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.
A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.(Greg Long/WBRC)

As far as the truck itself, it is entangled in power lines as the pole is being held up by the semi-truck. Authorities are waiting on Alabama Power to cut the power so that crews can remove the pole and get the truck out of the street.

For drivers trying to get from Tarrant onto Interstate 20, an alternate route is available by turning right off of Highway 79 onto Vanderbilt Road and using Coosa Street, 12th Avenue North and 40th Street North to get to the Interstate.

First Alert Traffic - Fuel Spill

Authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, but that it will take several hours to get the roadway cleared.

