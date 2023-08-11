Visitors spend big in Tuscaloosa County in 2022

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County tourism made just shy of $1,000,000,000 last year. The numbers have rolled in and tourism leaders say they’re more than pleased considering the challenging year with COVID.

According to Tuscaloosa tourism leaders, visitors spent nearly $900 million in the city in 2022. That is a 20% increase over the previous year.

It’s high noon at Urban Bar and Kitchen in downtown Tuscaloosa. The kitchen is busy and customers galore. It’s a snapshot of what happened in 2022 when nearly two million people paid a visit to Tuscaloosa County. Restaurant manager Logan Cull was not at all surprised by the tourism numbers. Cull says she saw it first hand last year.

“We definitely enjoyed having everybody. It’s been a huge increase for us here, and we love taking care of our community the best we can. It’s been a real treat,” said Cull.

A real treat to the community and to local governments in terms of sales taxes, according to Kelsey Rush, who is the Head of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports.

“We have people traveling here for girls weekends and family reunions; from meetings to sporting events as well. We do know the university is a top point of interest but again we got many areas in town like the downtown area and outdoor lakes,” said Rush.

According to Tuscaloosa Tourism, 10,000 people worked in the tourism industry last year in Tuscaloosa County and the overwhelming majority of hotel rooms are located in the city of Tuscaloosa.

“For example, credit card data told us last year that 46% of our visitors spent on food, 13% on accommodations,” said Rush.

Back at the diner, another busy day for Logan Cull, and another day to serve visitors contributing to the economic pie.

“The tourism and football season is a huge part of that and we’re always grateful for every person who walks in that door,” Cull said.

Kelsey Rush says she expects the numbers to be just as good if not better moving forward when Popstroke comes on board as well as the Saban Center.

