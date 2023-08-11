LawCall
Two individuals arrested in Tuscaloosa shooting and robbery case

Erica Leshay Thomas and Keanthony Foster
Erica Leshay Thomas and Keanthony Foster(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two individuals have been arrested in an August 8 shooting that occurred in Tuscaloosa.

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, a victim arrived to the DCH Regional Medical Center suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Tuscaloosa PD responded to the hospital and determined that the shooting occurred at the Exxon gas station in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

After preliminary investigations, two individuals have been charged in the case.

Keanthony Foster, 18, was charged with attempted murder and robbery 1st. Erica Leshay Thomas, 19, was charged with robbery 1st.

Both suspects have been committed to jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

