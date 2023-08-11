Tuscaloosa mayor chimes in on Interstate 65 controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has weighed in on the I-65 flap.

You may recall this comment from Alabama Lt. Will Ainsworth on the matter a few days ago. The Lt. Governor strongly suggested there’s been ‘misplaced priorities for major transportation projects. Lt. governor Ainsworth criticized ALDOT for focusing too much on the new Highway 43 corridor from Tuscaloosa to Mobile.

Mayor Maddox agrees with the Lt. Governor on the fact I-65 needs to be widened, specifically the section from Calera to Montgomery.

However, Maddox disagrees with Ainsworth on the notion that too much focus is being placed on the new Highway 43 corridor being built now.

You may recall state and regional leaders broke ground on that project more than a year ago. Ainsworth has publicly said he felt there is far less traffic on 43 than I-65. This is what mayor Maddox said about the matter.

“I think the push for 65 expansion is a justifiable one. We’ve all been struggling with 65 south to Montgomery but I don’t think we should make it an either or case. The governor passed Rebuild Alabama not just for one road but multiple roads across this state. Let’s find a way to do both. Let’s not pit one side of Alabama against the other,” said Mayor Maddox.

During the regular legislative session in the spring, Alabama lawmakers passed a resolution calling on ALDOT to study and prioritize widening I-65 from the Tennessee state line all the way to Mobile.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.