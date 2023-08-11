LawCall
Thousands without power after Friday morning storms knock down trees, power lines

Power Outages - Fri. 6:11 a.m.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of homes are currently without power after a round of storms moved through central Alabama Friday morning.

As of 6:11 a.m., over 9,500 homes are without power as reports have come in of trees down across the central Alabama area.

Trees have been reported down on U.S. Highway 31 in Hayden, Patton Road in Oneonta, and Valley Grove Road in Remlap. A tree took down power lines in Mountain Brook on Crestside Road. Additionally, Brookside Fire Department responded to a tree blocking the roadway at Cherry Avenue and Republic Avenue.

To submit photos of storm damage, visit wbrc.com/pix.

