Rise of e-cigarette sales concerns anti-smoking advocates

Rise in e-cigarette sales concerns local community
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study showing a rise in the sale of e-cigarettes from the Centers for Disease Control is sparking concern among local anti-smoking. What’s most trouble is the age group becoming most associated with them.

The name, description, and flavor of some e-cigarettes can make them more appealing to youngsters.

E-cigarette sales grew by more than 46 percent during January 2020 through December 2022, according to the CDC study.

During that time, the sale of mint and flavored prefilled cartridges stopped while disposable e-cigarettes in fruit, sweet, and other flavors increased. Now disposable E-cigarettes in youth-appealing flavors are more commonly sold than prefilled units.

Nicole Shine, the executive director for Parents Resource Institute for Drug Education, or PRIDE, of Tuscaloosa, said they have surveyed students in the Tuscaloosa area and are troubled by what they have found.

“About 62 percent of those students have identified that they know a peet that vapes,” Shine said. “So, for us, the numbers are very alarming. But it’s something we’re really seeing a trend in.”

Shine said they recently got more funding from the Alabama Department of Mental Health to address vaping in a new grant initiative.

In a few weeks, they will be going into schools to talk to teens about nicotine and tobacco use.

