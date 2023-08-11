LawCall
Oxmoor Valley Elem. evacuated due to suspected gas leak nearby

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools says Oxmoor Valley Elementary is being evacuated because of a suspected gas leak nearby.

Spring Valley, a private school in the area, was also evacuated.

Officials say the schools were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

