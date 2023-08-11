One dead following shooting in Argo

ARGO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead after being shot in Argo.

Police say the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Gadsden Highway.

Both the Argo Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Argo Police have asked JCSO to handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as we learn new information.

