LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Northport Community Center controversy heats up with legal threat

Controversy surrounding Northport Community Center
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The controversy surrounding the Northport Community Center is heating up again.

Sandra Barnidge is mounting a legal defense to try to prevent the city of Northport from selling the community center and the land around it for commercial development. This issue has been brewing for months now. Earlier this summer, city leaders entered an agreement with the Beeker Property Group. That agreement calls for a 180 day due diligence period, a time in which the group comes back to the council and presents a viable list of tenants who want the property. Barnidge says the community holds tremendous sentimental value for the neighborhood and has started a GoFundMe account to try to stop it legally.

“The community center is one of the busiest and most rented facilities in Tuscaloosa County. I think the numbers speak for themselves. People use that building for birthday parties, reunions, anniversaries and all sorts of different events,” said Barnidge.

“With the new sports complex that’s coming to Kentuck Park, we know we have to capitalize on not only hotels but also restaurants. People are going to be coming in from all over the south to our sports complex. We want to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward,” said Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg.

Northport Mayor John Hinton has indicated he plans veto any attempts to sell the property. Hogg says Beeker has until around the end of November to complete its 180 due diligence period.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham

Latest News

Walker County Schools will use federal funds to install new door knobs in some schools.
Federal grant helps schools address safety concerns
Ford offers some mobile car service repair
Ford offers some mobile car service repair
DCH Tuscaloosa
DCH is on the move with major construction projects
One person is dead in Argo following a Friday afternoon shooting
One dead following shooting in Argo