Northport Community Center controversy heats up with legal threat

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The controversy surrounding the Northport Community Center is heating up again.

Sandra Barnidge is mounting a legal defense to try to prevent the city of Northport from selling the community center and the land around it for commercial development. This issue has been brewing for months now. Earlier this summer, city leaders entered an agreement with the Beeker Property Group. That agreement calls for a 180 day due diligence period, a time in which the group comes back to the council and presents a viable list of tenants who want the property. Barnidge says the community holds tremendous sentimental value for the neighborhood and has started a GoFundMe account to try to stop it legally.

“The community center is one of the busiest and most rented facilities in Tuscaloosa County. I think the numbers speak for themselves. People use that building for birthday parties, reunions, anniversaries and all sorts of different events,” said Barnidge.

“With the new sports complex that’s coming to Kentuck Park, we know we have to capitalize on not only hotels but also restaurants. People are going to be coming in from all over the south to our sports complex. We want to make sure we’re putting our best foot forward,” said Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg.

Northport Mayor John Hinton has indicated he plans veto any attempts to sell the property. Hogg says Beeker has until around the end of November to complete its 180 due diligence period.

