Man charged with murdering JeffCo father arraigned 6 months after refusing to leave cell

Gemeinhart’s body was found in August of 2022 in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Gemeinhart's body was found in August of 2022 in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused in the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart was arraigned Thursday.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Youit Jones pleaded not guilty.

Youit Jones was booked in the Jefferson County jail after being held in Oklahoma since August.
Youit Jones was booked in the Jefferson County jail after being held in Oklahoma since August.

Jones initially refused back in February to leave his cell at the Jefferson County Jail. He also refused to sign documents.

Gemeinhart’s body was found in August of 2022 in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.

A trial date has not yet been set.

