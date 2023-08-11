Man charged with murdering JeffCo father arraigned 6 months after refusing to leave cell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused in the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart was arraigned Thursday.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Youit Jones pleaded not guilty.

Youit Jones was booked in the Jefferson County jail after being held in Oklahoma since August. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Jones initially refused back in February to leave his cell at the Jefferson County Jail. He also refused to sign documents.

Gemeinhart’s body was found in August of 2022 in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.

A trial date has not yet been set.

