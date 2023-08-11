JeffCo Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 62-year-old woman

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Lisa Smith Powell.

Powell is a white female and may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.

JCSO says Powell was last seen Monday, August 7 at approximately 8 a.m. in the area of 25th Avenue NE in Center Point.

She was wearing a green shirt with white and green pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Powell, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.

