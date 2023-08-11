LawCall
James Washington - Asian Sticky Ribs

Good Day Cooking
James Washington - Asian Sticky Ribs
By James Washington
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Asian Sticky Ribs

Ingredients

Brown Sugar Rib Rub

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt – course
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin

Sticky Asian Sauce

  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, fresh grated
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. On the back of the rack of ribs, score the white membrane in a one inch diagonal pattern using a sharp knife or completely remove the white membrane.
  3. Stir the brown sugar rib rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Pat the rub mixture over the front and back of the slab of ribs.
  4. Place the ribs meat side up on a baking sheet that has been greased or lined with foil or parchment. Cover tightly with foil.
  5. Bake the covered ribs for 2 – 2.5 hours. Test for tenderness and if the meat is easily pulling away from the bone. Cook for an additional half an hour if needed.
  6. Place the Sticky Asian Sauce ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a low boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Let the sauce cool to thicken.
  7. When desired rib tenderness is reached, remove the foil.
  8. Turn the oven to broil. Brush the ribs with the Sticky Asian Sauce. Broil for 2-3 minutes and then brush with sauce again. Broil an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce starts to caramelize.
  9. Garnish with any left over sauce, sesame seeds, and sliced green onions.

