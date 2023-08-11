James Washington - Asian Sticky Ribs

Asian Sticky Ribs

Ingredients

Brown Sugar Rib Rub

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt – course

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Sticky Asian Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon ginger, fresh grated

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. On the back of the rack of ribs, score the white membrane in a one inch diagonal pattern using a sharp knife or completely remove the white membrane. Stir the brown sugar rib rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Pat the rub mixture over the front and back of the slab of ribs. Place the ribs meat side up on a baking sheet that has been greased or lined with foil or parchment. Cover tightly with foil. Bake the covered ribs for 2 – 2.5 hours. Test for tenderness and if the meat is easily pulling away from the bone. Cook for an additional half an hour if needed. Place the Sticky Asian Sauce ingredients in a small sauce pan. Bring to a low boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Let the sauce cool to thicken. When desired rib tenderness is reached, remove the foil. Turn the oven to broil. Brush the ribs with the Sticky Asian Sauce. Broil for 2-3 minutes and then brush with sauce again. Broil an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce starts to caramelize. Garnish with any left over sauce, sesame seeds, and sliced green onions.

