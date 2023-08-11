LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Inmate dies in custody at Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega

Inmate dies in custody at Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega
Inmate dies in custody at Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega({Source: Federal Correctional Institution})
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate has died while in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Talladega.

Talladega authorities say at approximately 12:10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 64-year-old David Cannon was found unresponsive.

Responding employees say they initiated lifesaving measures before requesting assistance from EMS.

Emergency medical professional continued lifesaving efforts on Cannon, but he was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Cannon was serving a life sentence for kidnapping that resulted in death.

He had been in custody at FCI Talladega since November 7, 2011.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham

Latest News

Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit
Birmingham Police officer doing well after being injured during vehicle pursuit
Source: WBRC video
Watching out for heat during football practice
Source: WBRC video
Hillsboro Montessori School holds farmers market