How the Jefferson County Commission is working to make “Every Minute Count” and better emergency response times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now have an update on the effort to better emergency response times in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Commission is dedicating $4 million to purchase new ambulances and equipment to cut down on response times and keep your loved ones safe.

The money will allow the commission to get close to 15 new ambulances! Eight of those new ambulances are already here in Jefferson County.

This move will really benefit underserved communities in West Jefferson County. Many say these additional units can be the difference between life and death.

“Every minute counts,” said Jefferson County 911 Chief Operations Officer Lee Gaither.

Lee Gaither is the Chief Operations Officer of Jefferson County 911, and he says getting people the help they need has only gotten harder these last few years.

“It has been very difficult. Our dispatches throughout the day have to call numerous agencies and private ambulance companies trying to get them to respond to calls in different parts of unincorporated Jefferson County,” said Gaither.

The Center Point Fire District will receive two new trucks. Department leaders are stressing that they are absolutely crucial.

“The Center Point Fire District averages between 20 and 40 runs a day and that varies between fires, EMS calls, car wrecks, really anything you can think of. But we average about 80-90% EMS calls. We ran 11,000 calls last year,” said Center Point Fire District Lieutenant Austin Osborne.

That means close to 9,000 calls were EMS related and due to the number of ambulances available, some of those trips were longer than others.

“This rescue truck is going in service front line in the Clay-Chalkville area. For the longest time, that fire station only had a fire engine run out of it and we were sending an ambulance from over this direction that way. So the response time was a little longer than we liked,” said Lieutenant Osborne.

However, with two new EMS vehicles coming to Center Point that shouldn’t be an issue for much longer.

