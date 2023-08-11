LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

How the Jefferson County Commission is working to make “Every Minute Count” and better emergency response times

Improving emergency response times in Jefferson County
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now have an update on the effort to better emergency response times in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Commission is dedicating $4 million to purchase new ambulances and equipment to cut down on response times and keep your loved ones safe.

The money will allow the commission to get close to 15 new ambulances! Eight of those new ambulances are already here in Jefferson County.

This move will really benefit underserved communities in West Jefferson County. Many say these additional units can be the difference between life and death.

“Every minute counts,” said Jefferson County 911 Chief Operations Officer Lee Gaither.

Lee Gaither is the Chief Operations Officer of Jefferson County 911, and he says getting people the help they need has only gotten harder these last few years.

“It has been very difficult. Our dispatches throughout the day have to call numerous agencies and private ambulance companies trying to get them to respond to calls in different parts of unincorporated Jefferson County,” said Gaither.

The Center Point Fire District will receive two new trucks. Department leaders are stressing that they are absolutely crucial.

“The Center Point Fire District averages between 20 and 40 runs a day and that varies between fires, EMS calls, car wrecks, really anything you can think of. But we average about 80-90% EMS calls. We ran 11,000 calls last year,” said Center Point Fire District Lieutenant Austin Osborne.

That means close to 9,000 calls were EMS related and due to the number of ambulances available, some of those trips were longer than others.

“This rescue truck is going in service front line in the Clay-Chalkville area. For the longest time, that fire station only had a fire engine run out of it and we were sending an ambulance from over this direction that way. So the response time was a little longer than we liked,” said Lieutenant Osborne.

However, with two new EMS vehicles coming to Center Point that shouldn’t be an issue for much longer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Mayor Walt Maddox weighs in on possible expansion of I-65
Mayor Walt Maddox weighs in on possible expansion of I-65
Shelby County Schools back in class
Shelby County Schools back in class
6 On Your Side Catch Up Quick 8-10-23
6 On Your Side Catch Up Quick 8-10-23
Improving emergency response times in Jefferson County
Improving emergency response times in Jefferson County
WBRC First Alert Weather Extra 8-10-23
WBRC First Alert Weather Extra 8-10-23