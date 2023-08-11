Hillcrest High School football team outplays heat threat with smart thinking

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Another heat advisory Friday which means another reminder to be careful in the heat.

Local high school football teams have taken notice, and it’s one they take very seriously. It’s very hot outside, but it likely feels a lot hotter for the players on the field. You have to remember the helmet and all the pads they wear add extra eight pounds or so to their bodies.

You also need to factor in the fact football is a demanding sport whether it’s practice or a game. Veteran coach Jamie Mitchell has been doing this a long time and knows all the steps to take all the necessary precautions, such as allowing the players taking as many water breaks as needed. The Patriots open the season two weeks from tomorrow in Mississippi, and the heat there will likely be just as stifling.

“What we try to do this week, is when we’ve been out on the field for about an hour and fifteen minutes, we’ll cover all phases of the special teams. We’ll then take them back inside and we feed them, we hydrate them, let them cool down, and watch film from that special team session. Then, we will come back out for about another hour, hour and a half to get the body of practice in,” said Mitchell.

In a way to help trainers keep the players hydrated, Mitchell says the school purchased two new water towers for the team.

