Heart Gallery Alabama: Nate

James, born February 2007, prefers to be called Nate. He is a creative child who is very interested in computers and anime.

When Nate is interested in something, he is very positive and upbeat and loves to talk about it. He would do well with an attentive and patient family. He loves to write, and has spent a lot of time writing a novel.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

