LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Nate

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James, born February 2007, prefers to be called Nate. He is a creative child who is very interested in computers and anime.

When Nate is interested in something, he is very positive and upbeat and loves to talk about it. He would do well with an attentive and patient family. He loves to write, and has spent a lot of time writing a novel.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Nate
Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer
Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer
Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO Bundtlet.
Nothing Bundt Cakes says it’s too early for Pumpkin Spice, brings back OREO flavor in B’ham, Tuscaloosa
Birmingham Zoo announces arrival of 2 Juliana Pigs
Birmingham Zoo announces arrival of 2 Juliana Pigs