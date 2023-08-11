LawCall
Ford offers some mobile car service repair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all know waiting for car repairs at the shop can sometimes take hours.

But, there is now a way to make car repairs more convenient. Ford is now offering a ‘mobile service repair’ where trained technicians come to you.

The technicians can handle anything from diagnosing issues, oil changes, brake services, tire rotations, and recalls.

Most services can be scheduled within a 30 mile radius of the shop.

