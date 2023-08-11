First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat levels in west Alabama Friday; Scattered storms possible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! I’m sure the nasty storms that rolled through early this morning likely woke you up with intense thunder, heavy rain, and wind. We had numerous severe thunderstorm warnings impact Central Alabama between 3 and 5 a.m. Thankfully, the storms have weakened as they push to the east.

We are also watching for the threat for flooding as heavy rain has produced a few inches within an hour. An areal flood advisory continues for parts of Walker, Blount, and Jefferson counties until 7 a.m. The good news is that most of the active weather should move out of central Alabama by 7 a.m. Only isolated showers are possible for the remainder of the morning hours.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s. It is a very muggy start to the day.

Dangerous Heat (WBRC)

A heat advisory has been issued for Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, and Bibb counties today starting at 11 a.m. and expiring at 9 p.m. High temperatures could climb into the low-to-mid 90s with a heat index around 105° and 107°F. Everyone under the advisory will need to take several breaks and stay hydrated if they plan on working outdoors.

Bus Stop Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will likely come from the west at 10 to 15 mph. There’s a chance we could see a few storms develop in west Alabama this afternoon and evening, but confidence remains low at this time. We recommend you downloading the WBRC First Alert Weather app so you can stay connected with us. We’ll send out updates if anything changes.

Models do hint at a few storms in west Alabama after 7 p.m., so I would recommend grabbing the umbrella this evening if you plan on being out. Please remember that if you hear thunder or see lightning, you need to take shelter indoors. Lightning can strike several miles away. Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s tonight with only an isolated shower or storm possible.

Storms Possible Saturday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The latest trends are showing additional storms possibly developing to our northwest and sweeping into central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. The timing, placement of the storms, and the intensity remains a big question in this setup. I do think we’ll have a decent chance to see another round of storms tomorrow, so we increased the rain chance to 50 percent.

Future Radar - Sat. 1 p.m. (WBRC)

It will be very hot and muggy tomorrow with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values will likely climb close to heat advisory level. Any storms that develop tomorrow could become severe. Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and large hail can’t be ruled out.

First Alert for Dangerous Heat Sunday and Monday: Rain chances lower as we start a new week, but the temperatures will likely ramp up. We are forecasting morning temperatures to only cool into the mid 70s Sunday and Monday morning. Afternoon high temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. It would not surprise me if a few spots in west Alabama see highs in the upper 90s.

First Alert Feels Like (WBRC)

We will likely deal with heat advisories on both days as heat index values could climb to 105° to 110°F. You’ll definitely want to work outside early in the morning. Stay hydrated, and take several breaks if you have to be outside during the afternoon hours. Rain chances appear isolated both days at 20 to 30 percent.

Drier and Slightly Cooler Air Returns Next Week: If you are tired of the stormy and hot pattern, I have good news for you! It looks like a cold front will move into Central Alabama Tuesday evening giving us lower humidity levels and dropping our rain chances. An isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday, but we look like we’ll dry out completely next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures behind the cold front could cool into the 60s for morning lows with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lower humidity values mean that the heat index won’t climb into the triple digits next Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Outlook: The Atlantic remains quiet as we head into the weekend. Long-range models are hinting at tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa as we head into the second half of the month. Models are hinting at tropical waves possibly developing, but I see no signs of any U.S. impacts through August 20th.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

NOAA did release a new outlook for the season, and they are now forecasting a 60 percent chance for an above average hurricane season. Water temperatures are unusually warm. The limiting factors this month have been dry air and wind shear. If dry air and wind shear lowers, we could see an active setup in the tropics. Only time will tell.

Hurricane season normally peaks in mid-September and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information. Have a wonderful weekend-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.