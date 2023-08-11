LawCall
Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile

The Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Kent Woods was recaptured in Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports an escaped inmate serving a 10-year sentence for robbery has been recaptured in Mobile.

Kent Woods, 36, was an inmate at ADOC’s Mobile Community Based Facility, from which he was reported as an escapee on Saturday, July 29. He was serving a sentence for robbery out of Mobile County.

On Thursday, the Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crimestoppers, arrived in Mobile to find Woods, according to AODC. At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, he was taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in Mobile.

ADOC said Woods was then transported to Holman Correctional Facility and charged with escape.

Officials with ADOC and the USMS will continue to investigate the matter, and further charges may be pending, according to ADOC.

