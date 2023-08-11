LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
WBRC FOX6 News programming changes
Programming changes on WBRC FOX6 News due to professional, college sports
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement