DCH is on the move with major construction projects

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have noticed some large crane equipment at DCH in Tuscaloosa. In fact, you’ll soon see several changes, including a new parking deck as the hospital undergoes a big renovation project.

DCH tore down the old parking deck and is in the process of building a new one. It’s a parking deck that will be four stories high with room for an expansion on top of it.

The entire construction project started a year and a half ago. Today, what was the old parking deck is now a leveled pit, but not for long.

Brad Castleberry is in charge of construction and engineering at DCH. Castleberry says the real ‘meat’ of the work on the new deck begins in the next few days, the actual pouring of concrete pilings. The new parking area will be large enough for 600 vehicles, similar to the old deck’s capacity.

“There was a lot of excavation that had to be done and then beyond that, 800 plus piles that will go into the ground that will support the deck,” said Castleberry.

What makes the new parking deck unusual is that it will be built in such a way that if DCH chooses to expand and build something on top of it, they could.

“It has the possibility. It would be wise of us as we’re redesigning to take those things into consideration because we are on a limited piece of land,” Castleberry.

The new construction at the medical center is not limited to Tuscaloosa.

Farther down the road on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, DCH tore down an old rehab building and is now grading the dirt for a better entrance at its Northport campus.

DCH Northport (WBRC (Bryan Henry))

“Right now there are no plans for a new building, but it will improve the entrance when you come in and it will a much nicer and more maintained area,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry declined to elaborate on the price tag of it all, saying they’re ‘still working through the numbers.’ Meantime, the new and much-improved at both campuses are on the way.

Brad Castleberry anticipates the new deck will be completed by the end of 2024.

DCH has also drastically renovated its lobby as well as part of the overall construction package.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.