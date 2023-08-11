Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night.

Adrien Harris, 18, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at UAB hospital after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of 33rd Place North at around 8:50 p.m. on a call of a person shot. They arrived to find shell casings in the roadway, but the victim had already been transported to UAB Hospital via private vehicle.

Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests Harris was on 33rd Place North when an unknown suspect fired shots at him. The shooting is not believed to be random.

No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.