LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old

Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police Car(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday night.

Adrien Harris, 18, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at UAB hospital after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of 33rd Place North at around 8:50 p.m. on a call of a person shot. They arrived to find shell casings in the roadway, but the victim had already been transported to UAB Hospital via private vehicle.

Police say that a preliminary investigation suggests Harris was on 33rd Place North when an unknown suspect fired shots at him. The shooting is not believed to be random.

No one is currently in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit

Latest News

The Blount County School system said all other schools will operate on their normal schedule.
All Hayden schools closed Friday
Power Outages - Fri. 6:11 a.m.
Thousands without power after Friday morning storms knock down trees, power lines
A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Rise of e-cigarette sales concerns anti-smoking advocates