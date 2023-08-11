LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Arrest made in Birmingham armed robbery case

Maurio Sanders, Jr. is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond on a charge of...
Maurio Sanders, Jr. is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond on a charge of first-degree robbery.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is in custody following an armed robbery earlier this month.

Maurio Sanders, Jr., 23, of Birmingham, has been charged with first-degree robbery after robbing a woman at gunpoint on August 2.

On August 9, authorities released photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying the person responsible. Sanders turned himself in at the Birmingham Police Department headquarters on the same day.

He was place under a 48-hour felony extension at the Birmingham City Jail while detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

He is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Blount County deputy injured in 2-vehicle accident on Alabama 160
Blount Co. deputy recovering after head-on collision Thursday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Rise of e-cigarette sales concerns anti-smoking advocates
Source: WBRC video
30 gallons of fuel spills after semi truck crash in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Rise in e-cigarette sales concerns local community