Arrest made in Birmingham armed robbery case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man is in custody following an armed robbery earlier this month.

Maurio Sanders, Jr., 23, of Birmingham, has been charged with first-degree robbery after robbing a woman at gunpoint on August 2.

On August 9, authorities released photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying the person responsible. Sanders turned himself in at the Birmingham Police Department headquarters on the same day.

He was place under a 48-hour felony extension at the Birmingham City Jail while detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

He is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

