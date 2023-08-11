Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission finally hands out licenses and details previous failures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The eyes of the state are on the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. The Commission is now announcing who will be licensed to participate in the medical marijuana business in Alabama.

After a long and chaotic day, the commission is finally handing out licenses to allow businesses to transport, create and sell medical marijuana.

We are working to determine which businesses have been selected but first let us share with you why this has taken so long.

Licenses were granted, then withheld after the commission says they discovered a “Tabulation error”.

Today we learned that there was far more than just one issue in determining which entities would earn a license.

The University of South Alabama says an evaluator accidentally submitted their score twice for one of the integrated cannabis licenses, that then had a trickle-down effect on all of the average scores.

Simply put, a double click threw the largest license category into chaos.

Evaluators also applied an incorrect weight to EVERY applicant score in all categories.

Several evaluators’ miskeyed or misentered information.

To put it mildly, in a process that's supposed to govern the licensing of what's projected to be an industry worth more than $600 million within 2-3 years, that's a significant number of errors both in number and scale of potential problems they can cause — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) August 10, 2023

Regardless of who does and does not get a license today, both appeals and lawsuits are expected to be filed in the weeks ahead. To look at a full list of the businesses that were selected you can look through the tweet thread below.

Here are all the companies who were awarded a business license. #alpolitics

Inspections will happen consistently and licenses can be taken away if there are violations to AL law. pic.twitter.com/JdlN1gylfi — Erin Davis (@erindavisnews) August 10, 2023

