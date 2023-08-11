AL State Board of Education votes to approve takeover of Sumter County Schools

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - School is not starting on time in Sumter County because there’s not enough teachers. That’s one of the reasons the state is now taking over to get the district back on track.

After citing personnel and financial issues, the Alabama State Board of Education voted Thursday to allow a takeover of Sumter County Schools. This takeover means State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey will oversee the district to try and bring the school system back on track. According to reports, earlier this week Sumter’s BOE refused to hire staff during a meeting which stalled all decisions because of that the board had to delay the start of school to Monday because of countywide staffing shortages including transportation.

Mackey said Sumter’s bookkeeping is also far behind. Another concern is the district added a lot of employees during the Covid period using federal funding but those federal funds will soon run out.

“We will have to help them develop a plan, how to step off of those funds, and if there are not enough local and state funds then obviously there may be some positions that we’d have to consolidate,” Mackey said.

Mackey says he wants people in Sumter County to know that the state is coming in to help not hurt the district.

“What we want to do is make sure that children in Sumter County have the opportunities for a great education and that means getting quality teachers in the classroom supporting those teachers, making sure they are in safe and secure and nice learning environments,” Mackey said. “

Former Perry County superintendent John Heard has been appointed Chief Administrative officer and will work with Sumter’s superintendent during this intervention.

We did reach out to Sumter’s superintendent but haven’t heard back yet.

This is the second time the state has taken over a school district in recent years. The last time was Montgomery Public Schools from 2017 through 2021.

