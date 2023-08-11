LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 Birmingham City Schools under investigation after reports of standardized testing irregularities

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham City Schools (BCS) are currently under investigation by the city school system on reports of standardized testing irregularities.

Oliver Elementary and Wilkerson Middle, two of 43 schools in the BCS system, are the schools currently under investigation.

In response to the reports, Birmingham City Schools say they immediately launched a review and reported the matter to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

The Birmingham Board of Education is anticipating an investigation from ALSDE, and say they will support the investigation and will provide any documents that are requested.

“Our school district has made significant strides in student achievement, and transparency is central to the progress we have achieved. We take our responsibility to our students very seriously,” stated BCS.

After a review by the state is complete, Birmingham City Schools will provide the results of the report.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Consequences of address fraud
Using a different address to get a child into a school district has major consequences, legal, education experts say
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
A semi-truck became entangled in a power pole and power lines Friday morning in east Birmingham.
Wrecked semi-truck spills 30 gallons of fuel in east Birmingham

Latest News

One person is dead in Argo following a Friday afternoon shooting
One dead following shooting in Argo
Gemeinhart’s body was found in August of 2022 in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Man charged with murdering JeffCo father arraigned 6 months after refusing to leave cell
Caleb White.
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
The Alabama Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Kent Woods was recaptured in Mobile.
Escaped ADOC inmate recaptured in Mobile