2 Birmingham City Schools under investigation after reports of standardized testing irregularities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham City Schools (BCS) are currently under investigation by the city school system on reports of standardized testing irregularities.

Oliver Elementary and Wilkerson Middle, two of 43 schools in the BCS system, are the schools currently under investigation.

In response to the reports, Birmingham City Schools say they immediately launched a review and reported the matter to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

The Birmingham Board of Education is anticipating an investigation from ALSDE, and say they will support the investigation and will provide any documents that are requested.

“Our school district has made significant strides in student achievement, and transparency is central to the progress we have achieved. We take our responsibility to our students very seriously,” stated BCS.

After a review by the state is complete, Birmingham City Schools will provide the results of the report.

