Tuscaloosa mayor talks about being involved in a Sunday afternoon wreck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is on the mend after being involved in a car crash late Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Maddox spoke at the annual West Alabama Chamber luncheon Wednesday. Maddox says he was not seriously injured, but banged up pretty good. He was sporting a bandage on his left hand. The accident happened at Jack Warner and Hackberry Lane.

“A few cuts and bruises and a concussion for me. For me, it gave me a lot of perspective. It’s the first time I’ve ever been I a serious car accident, have to be transported, and go through all the precautionary testing at the hospital. It was an experience. I think was good for me to go through because I could see how good our fire department and police department are,” said Mayor Maddox.

Mayor Maddox says the other driver was also injured but is okay. The mayor says his city-owned Tahoe was totaled and that he will get a new one.

