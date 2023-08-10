LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa mayor talks about being involved in a Sunday afternoon wreck

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is on the mend after being involved in a car crash late Sunday afternoon.

Mayor Maddox spoke at the annual West Alabama Chamber luncheon Wednesday. Maddox says he was not seriously injured, but banged up pretty good. He was sporting a bandage on his left hand. The accident happened at Jack Warner and Hackberry Lane.

“A few cuts and bruises and a concussion for me. For me, it gave me a lot of perspective. It’s the first time I’ve ever been I a serious car accident, have to be transported, and go through all the precautionary testing at the hospital. It was an experience. I think was good for me to go through because I could see how good our fire department and police department are,” said Mayor Maddox.

Mayor Maddox says the other driver was also injured but is okay. The mayor says his city-owned Tahoe was totaled and that he will get a new one.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Source: WBRC video
New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea
Brandy Schill, 45.
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

Severe weather plans as kids head back to school
Severe weather plans as kids head back to school
Cannabis commission set to re-issue licenses
Cannabis commission set to re-issue licenses
WBRC 6 On Your Side - Catch Up Quick 8-9-23
WBRC 6 On Your Side - Catch Up Quick 8-9-23
Tuscaloosa City School students back in class
Tuscaloosa City School students back in class
WBRC First Alert Weather Extra 8-9-23
WBRC First Alert Weather Extra 8-9-23