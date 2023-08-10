Totally Awesome 80s: Rad school memories that will take you back to a gnarly, wicked time

It’s back to school time, but we’re not talking about kids from this generation. We’re talking about the kids who went to school in the 80s, a time when school supplies rocked and what we wore was totally awesome.

Here’s a list of some of the most iconic school items we had (or wish we had):

1. Trapper Keepers. Any color, with rainbows that looked like they spewed heart-shaped Skittles, or one with a unicorn.

Trapper Keeper 2023 Monthly Planner in Blue (PRNewswire)

2. Crayola box. Yeah we mean that box of crayons, the one with 64 crayons and a built in sharpener.

Crayons (CANVA)

3. Pencil grips. Thought they were cool. Don’t really think they helped with my pencil grip.

4. Colorful erasers. Some worked, others just smelled like your favorite fruit.

5. Cassette tape. Who fixed one of these with a pencil!

Cassette Tape (Katie Holland)

6. Lisa Frank anything. Colorful unicorns, cats, dogs and dolphins. Lisa Frank had her designs on pencils, stickers, binders, notebooks, folders...you name it. And young girls in the 80s were here for all of it!

7. Reeboks. Hi-Tops and low-tops and any color you could imagine.

20 things we had in the 80s. (WBRC)

8. Guess Jeans. That upside down triangle! What more can we say?

9. Metal lunchboxes. Every toy in the 70s and 80s became a metal lunchbox.

Metal lunchbox (CANVA)

10. Scratch and sniff stickers. We traded these with friends and if you were really good at school one day your teacher gave you one.

Scratch and sniff sticker (CANVA)

11. Jelly bracelets and Jelly shoes. Who didn’t want a pair of jelly shoes in every color?

12. Smurfs. These little blue creatures ruled Saturday mornings.

Smurf (CANVA)

13. Members Only Jacket. I always wanted a pink one!

14. Rubik’s Cube. Still haven’t solved the darn thing.

A Rubik's cube. (Kumar Jhuremalani / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | Kumar Jhuremalani / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

15. ESPIRIT shirt. Your mom really loved you if you got one of these.

16. Coke Clothes. Yes, Coke made more than carbonated drinks in the 80s.

17. Mr. Sketch Scented Markers. Still around and most of them smell great!

18. White Out. Who didn’t paint their fingernails with this stuff

19. Erasable Pen. They didn’t work. Just left a big mess.

20. Swatch. More like a fashion statement, than a time piece!

Swatch (Allison Thomas)

Like duh, we know we missed some...so call us on your football phone.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.