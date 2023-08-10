LawCall
State of the Community at west Alabama chamber luncheon

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds attended the annual West Alabama Chamber luncheon Wednesday at UA. The theme focused on the ‘State of Community’ and from what we heard at the Bryant Conference Center, both major cities in Tuscaloosa County are in good shape.

Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing a lot better than he’s feeling, still nursing wounds after his wreck Sunday night.

The mayor covered a range of topics ranging from public safety, healthcare, and the general goals of moving Tuscaloosa forward and higher. Mayor Maddox specifically said the overall financial health of Tuscaloosa is strong, especially coming out of COVID, pointing to two construction projects as examples; the expansion of McWright’s Ferry Road and Jack Warner Parkway.

“The state of the city is strong, especially when you look at coming out of COVID and the strength we have financially to the investments we’re making across the city from McWright’s Ferry Road to MLK to Jack Warner Parkway, to the new parks that have come on-line. This city is moving leaps and bounds and it’s a great time to call Tuscaloosa home,” said Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox.

“We have increased our reserves. We’ve been upgraded on our bonds. Our ratings are now double A plus which is a very good rating. It’s the second upgrade we’ve had in two years,” said Northport City Administrator Glenda Webb.

The luncheon also included the Tuscaloosa County government where government leaders also reported a very strong financial footing.

