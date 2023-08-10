Samford football holds media day, looks ahead to new season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford Bulldogs are just three weeks away from kicking off a new season and beginning their Southern Conference title defense. Samford held its media day Thursday morning, Aug. 10, at the Sullivan-Cooney Family Field House to talk about expectations for the 2023 season.

After winning its first SoCon title since 2013 and falling to North Dakota State in the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs will look to use their depth to make another run in the postseason. Some new faces added to this year’s roster, but arguably one of the biggest returners is star quarterback Michael Hiers. The SoCon Offensive Player of the Year threw for a program record-tying 36 touchdowns.

One particular week on the schedule that should garner a good bit of local interest will be week three when the Bulldogs head to Auburn to face Hugh Freeze and the Tigers. Samford head coach Chris Hatcher recognizes some of the faces on the coaching staff, but his focus is solely on week one.

“I know they got a new coach,” Hatcher said. “Alright, and I know a couple of coaches on their staff. Ron Roberts was the head coach at Delta State back when I was at Valdosta State, so we used to battle a few times. I’m either one-and-one against him, or two-and-two. I’m not sure, but I know a couple guys.”

Week one kicks off on Aug. 31 as Samford plays host to Shorter. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

