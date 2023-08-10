Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School died Thursday after suffering from a medical emergency during school.
Michael Turner, Pinson Valley High School Principal, sent a note to parents and guardians that read:
