Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School(Pinson Valley High School/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School died Thursday after suffering from a medical emergency during school.

Michael Turner, Pinson Valley High School Principal, sent a note to parents and guardians that read:

We are working to learn more information. More details will be added to this story as new details are available.

