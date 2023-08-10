Packing a healthy and nutritious school lunch for your kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some kids’ favorite part of the school day may be heading to the cafeteria. It’s also a very important part of making sure they get the best nutrients.

Lizzy Davis is the director of the Dietician Education Program at UAB. She said when packing your kids’ lunches, there are five components you should include. Protein, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. She said nationwide, kids between the ages of 4 and 14 are lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

If your child is a picky eater, Davis said while it is easy to stick with what they enjoy, it’s important you try to introduce them to new foods.

“Continuing to serve them the same thing will create a habit and make it harder for them to be introduced to new foods,” said Davis.

It takes a child eight to 15 tries to accept a food. Davis recommends packing one new food in their lunch with other foods you know they already enjoy.

“Even though the fruits and vegetables might be sent home, continue to try those over and over and then offer a variety of them.”

She also recommends having your kids come grocery shopping with you to pick out new foods.

You can also try hiding the vegetables in different meals like burgers, pasta sauce, and quesadillas to get them to eat more.

If you’re sending your child to school with non-perishable items, it’s recommended you use at least two ice packs. If something comes home, Davis said to throw it away since it has been out of the safe temperature zone for too long.

Giving them the nutrients they need now will help with, growth, and concentration and set them up for a healthy future.

“That’s a habit they’re going to carry with them throughout the rest of their life which is important because as people age, their diet quality tends to decrease. So if we can create habits early, then we’re really making a big impact not only now but throughout their life span,” said Davis.

For meal ideas, you can find them on the UAB Nutrition Instagram here.

