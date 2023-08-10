Nothing Bundt Cakes says it’s too early for Pumpkin Spice, brings back OREO flavor in B’ham, Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most companies are releasing their Pumpkin Spice options now, but Nothing Bundt Cakes says it’s too early for PS season!

Instead, they’re bringing back their fan-favorite OREO Cookies & Cream flavor for a limited time, from Aug. 28 until Sept. 10.

OREO Cookies & Cream features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting. It will be available in miniature Bundtlet size only.

Nothing Bundt Cakes can be found at 310 Summit Boulevard, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35243, at 3780 Riverchase Village Suite 600, Hoover, AL 35244, or at 1395 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company with more than 515 locations nationwide.

Bundtlets. (Source: nothingbundtcakes.com)

