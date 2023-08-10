LawCall
New developments in Northport school study

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard very little lately about a school study in Northport.

The last time the public heard anything was back in mid-April. City leaders commissioned the study to determine whether it made sense to separate from the Tuscaloosa County School District and start their own school system. Northport officials released the findings in a public meeting on April 18. We caught up with city administrator Glenda Webb and she says the concept is not necessarily dead, but probably not the right time right now.

“Last week, we met with representatives of the Tuscaloosa County school system, and we are looking at ways we can partner for the betterment of education and better facilities,” said Webb.

“So, it’s not a dead issue?”, I asked.

“No, because I don’t think the timing is right,” Webb added.

Northport leaders say they spent $40,000 on the study.

