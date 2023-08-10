McCalla man shot and killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating a homicide.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of McCalla. He was 28.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Woodward Road around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

Dunkin was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

