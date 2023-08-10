JSU, UAB still working on housing assignments for fall students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Jacksonville State University start moving into their dorms Thursday, yet some students are still waiting for a housing assignment. This is happening as students prepare to start classes in just one week.

Leaders say this is the third year JSU is dealing with dorm issues. There are about 2,500 beds on campus, simply not enough to sleep every single JSU student who applied for housing.

Terry Casey, the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, says most of the first-year students are already assigned a room but there are other students still waiting on assignments, so the school is getting creative. Casey says they’re working with two hotels in the area, the Hampton Inn and the Red Roof Inn, to pin down rooms for students.

He says they’ll utilize the hotels for the time being until everyone has a spot on campus, which he hopes will be by the end of the semester.

With students beginning to move into dorms Thursday, Casey says they’ll start getting a bulk of cancellations which will open even more rooms.

“Be patient with us,” he said. “We’re going to try our best to get everyone a bed as quickly as possible and we are looking at things in the future to try to alleviate this problem. We’re building a new residence hall now that will be ready next fall so that will help with this issue.”

Some University of Alabama at Birmingham students are dealing with similar issues as they wait on housing assignment with classes starting in less than two weeks.

“All students who met the application deadline to request on-campus housing will be accommodated in a residence hall this fall, and all of those students will have an accommodation before classes begin,” said Executive Director of Housing and Dining Marc Booker. “That said, due to the unprecedented demand for on-campus housing, we are experiencing an unexpected delay in some room assignments as we work through logistics. We will continue to communicate directly with students who have secured a housing contract and alert them of their assignment as soon as possible; they will know where they are staying by Aug. 18.”

One UAB student still waiting for a housing assignment sent an email she received from the university that said in the unlikely event they can’t place all students in a residence hall before August 18th, they might temporarily house students at the UAB Hilton on campus.

