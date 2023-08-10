Jefferson County bus driver shares experience as nationwide shortage continues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re taking a closer look at the bus driver shortage impacting school districts across Alabama and even the country. While Jefferson County only has four open bus driver positions, some school districts are in need of dozens.

A Fultondale school bus driver says the job is rewarding one and he wishes he stumbled onto it a long time ago. Jimmie Lay started the gig over six years ago.

“I started January 7, 2017,” he recalls. “I remember that date because prior to that, I was paying $1,324 a month for health insurance and now I get paid about $900 a month and get what I call free health insurance because it’s taken out of your paycheck.”

As someone who is self-employed, Lay says driving a bus is a helpful side job that fits his lifestyle.

“You’re done with your route most of the time before most jobs start,” he said. “The route starts at 6:55 and usually done by 7:45 then the afternoons around 2 o’clock you head to the school, leave around 2:55 and then done by 3:45 so it’s about three hours a day.”

Besides the schedule and financial benefits, Lay says the job offers an opportunity to help or inspire the next generation.

“We’re the first and the last people that a lot of these kids see and a lot of them are in broken homes and we are the parent of them and the kids that come up and hug you on the neck and give you a Christmas card and gift card at Christmas, those are very memorable experiences throughout the years,” said Lay.

He adds there’s a shortage of substitute bus drivers too adding if you can’t commit to a full-time role, there’s always part-time. You can call your local school district to learn about how to get started.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.