How to prepare your kids for milestone moments in school and life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether it’s the fear of starting a new grade or making the jump to middle school, the start of a new school year can be scary for kids. We’re On Your Side talking with an expert about how to prepare your kids for milestone moments in school or even life.

The start of the new school year can be daunting and nerve wracking for students. That’s why therapist and parent coach Dr. Angela Jones says talk to your kids about it. Let them know you go through the same anxieties in life, like when you start a new job.

“Usually kids don’t know how to articulate their feelings and being able to just tell them on your own like, ‘Hey, I get it,’ ‘I know what you feel like,’ or ‘I can only imagine how you feel like’ really really helps them feel seen and trusted by you,” Dr. Jones said.

Another important tip is celebrating the milestone grades and telling your student you’re proud of them. It can make them feel seen.

“You don’t have to throw them a huge party or get them a lavish gift. It can literally be like a back to school cupcake that they eat in the morning or you wake up early and make their favorite pancakes. It just makes them feel special like ‘I’m proud of you,’” Jones said.

Jones says you should also have conversations with your pre-teen or teenagers about changes that happen with their bodies.

“You have to be able to explain to them not only, like, this is what it means culturally but also scientifically what it happening to your body. Don’t wait to middle school to high school, it’s already too late. They’re already learning a lot from their friends. You need to start in elementary school as they ease into middle school,” Jones said.

A final tip, and it’s big one — don’t ignore what’s going on in your child’s life.

“Don’t ignore anything. Just try and figure out when is a good time to talk to them. Sometimes they don’t want to talk. Sometimes they actually talk better via text or writing a letter or in another way so be open to different levels of communication with your child and you’ll be surprised at what you get,” Jones said.

Dr. Jones says it’s also important to not solve everything for your kids all the time. Let them make mistakes and figure out how to solve issues on their own. She says that’s probably the best gift you can give them.

