First Alert Weather: Rain and scattered storms Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We had some nasty storms roll through Central Alabama yesterday evening, and now we are watching another batch of rain and storms impacting Central Alabama.

We are tracking two lines of showers and storms. One round is moving through central Alabama, with another batch of rain moving into northwest Alabama shortly after 5 a.m. I would plan for wet roads and pockets of heavy rainfall with some embedded lightning and thunder this morning. No severe weather is expected this morning, but I can’t rule out a few cells that produce gusty winds up to 30 to 40 mph and small hail. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing these storms drifting to the southeast with a gradual weakening trend. You’ll definitely want to grab the umbrella this morning for the bus stop and as you head out to go to work. The roads will likely end up slick, so you might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination.

Heat Advisory (WBRC)

Temperatures are mostly in the low-to-mid 70s this morning, but it is significantly warmer in parts of west Alabama where temperatures remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A heat advisory remains in place for Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Chilton counties until 9 p.m. today. High temperatures in these areas could climb into the lower 90s with a heat index near 107°F. Make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors today. Humidity levels will remain very high in this area so it will be hard for your body to cool down.

We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for everyone outside of the heat advisory. Winds today could end up a little breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This afternoon is trending drier, but we can’t rule out a few storms developing in parts of west Alabama. Any storm that forms today could produce damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Severe Outlook Today (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level one out of five - for most of central Alabama today. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information.

Storms Possible Friday morning: The latest weather models are hinting at storms developing late tonight around midnight and continuing into Friday morning. A few storms tonight could end up strong producing gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 70s with a 50 percent chance for rain.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Storm chances will likely slide into the southern half of Alabama by Friday afternoon leaving us mostly dry with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures tomorrow are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s. With humidity hanging around, it could feel like it is in the triple digits tomorrow afternoon. Stay hydrated!

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be hot and muggy. It would not surprise me if we saw some heat advisories for parts of Central Alabama on Saturday through Monday. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 70s with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. The heat index could climb into the 103° to 108°F range over the weekend. If you plan on working outdoors, you’ll want to take it easy and stay hydrated. I would recommend knocking out yardwork early in the morning hours.

Heat Index Next Five Days (WBRC)

We will likely see a partly cloudy sky over the weekend. Saturday’s chance of rain will end up around 40 percent. Sunday could end up slightly drier with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms. Any storm that develops this weekend could become strong with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Just remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Drying Out Next Week: Our long-range models are hinting at a pattern change by the middle of next week! It looks like this unsettled pattern could come to an end by Tuesday as a cold front approaches the area. We could end up mostly dry with lower humidity values next Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows could also trend cooler with morning temperatures in the upper 60s.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

A lot can change over the next five days, so we will keep you updated on the forecast.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet going into the weekend. Long-range models hint at tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa. We will have to watch each wave that moves into the Atlantic, but our long-range models aren’t enthusiastic on anything developing over the next seven days. I do think we’ll start to see activity to evolve in the Central Atlantic as we finish out the month.

Hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and early September and comes to an end on November 30.

Have a great Thursday!

