Early move-in for hundreds of UA freshmen

Freshmen starting to move in on UA's campus
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Move-in day for 400 freshmen at the University of Alabama. This group of freshmen moved on campus because of the majority of them will be associated with sororities, band, and other events on campus. The process itself was quite a sight.

The university really has this move-in thing down to an art. Cars lined up starting at 1 p.m., and once they rolled to a particular spot in line, volunteers went to work.

Efficient. Clockwork. All hands on deck.

The early freshmen move-in had all the feel of a new school year just around the corner.

Lily Hayes of California had no idea how many pounds of clothes and personal items she brought with her. Hayes is just ready to begin college life.

“I mean, I’m just really excited to move in with my roommate and get started with rush and everything,” said Hayes.

Alex Hayes sees the move-in as bittersweet. He is letting go of his youngest child. But for now, he’s got a job to do.

“We’re gonna get her moved in, set her room up, and then go out to dinner. We’ll be tired by the end of the day but so far, so good,” Mr. Hayes said.

In the car line, upper classmen made sure the paperwork was in order for incoming freshmen. Back at Tutwiler Hall, volunteers helped unload, box it all in, and pushed it all up to the upper floors of Tutwiler. Alicia Browne is in charge of housing at UA. Browne says a total of around 800 freshmen moved in on campus Wednesday.

“By the end of the weekend, we’ll have about 3,000 students who have already moved in,” said Alicia Browne.

UA president Dr. Stuart Bell says it’s too early for now to know what the total enrollment will be for the fall semester.

“I’m not sure we’ll reach 40,000, but we’re moving in that direction. Last year, we hit 38,645 in the first head census, so we’re still a good three weeks away from that,” Dr. Bell.

The early move-in on this day is in the books, rolling towards a new school year, just days away at UA.

Alicia Browne says more freshmen will be moving in next week along with returning students. These are students who don’t have to be on campus early.

