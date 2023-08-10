LawCall
Displaced Auburn University students describe experience after closure of Cambridge Hall

More than 300 now having to find alternative housing for the 2023-24 fall semester
Realtors helping Auburn student locate last-minute housing
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 300 students are left looking for housing one week before classes start back at Auburn University after the school announced they would be closing Cambridge Hall for the 2023-3024 academic year.

Eric Nottoli and his roommate were already in the city of Auburn ready to move in when they saw an email Tuesday morning stating that they would no longer be able to live in Cambridge Hall.

Nottoli says they immediately went to work researching and calling any available listings they could find.

Neither of them have a car, which made going to look at housing options harder.

He says it took them about four hours to find a different place to live, and while they’re feeling thankful, Nottoli says he’s concerned others might not be so fortunate.

“Some people aren’t here yet, I don’t even know what they’re going to do because they either have to come here and get whatever’s left or they just have to sign the lease without actually going to the place so that’s pretty hard for them,” Nottoli said.

Nottoli says he does believe that the university is handling the situation as best they can given the circumstances, he just wishes he could have had more advanced notice.

In addition to hotel accommodations Auburn University has provided through the end of August, each student is also getting a refund on their dorm expenses, and $5,000 to put towards alternative housing.

