BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Schools are delayed two hours Thursday morning.

A post on the school system’s Facebook page said all Blount County schools will open at 10 a.m. due to downed trees and power lines across the county.

Due to the early morning severe thunderstorms we have downed trees and power lines across the county. All Blount County Schools will delay opening this morning on Thursday, August 10, by two hours. Posted by Blount County Schools on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.