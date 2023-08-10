LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer

Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer
Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer(Pixabay)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The last District 6 summer Farmer’s Market ends this weekend. This is your final chance to score some locally made and grown produce and products.

Head on out to Memorial Park located on the corner of 6th Avenue S. and Alpha Street in Birmingham Saturday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

District 6 Summer Farmer's Market
District 6 Summer Farmer's Market(District 6 Summer Farmer's Market)

The market has plenty of local options from fresh fruits and vegetables to breads and honey jams.

Below is a list of vendors who will be available:

  • Near to Me Dispensary
  • Simply Johnson & Family
  • Mattie’s Garden
  • Lemonade Junkeez
  • Kissed By The Gods LLC
  • It’s All Good
  • Birmingham Talks
  • Teariffic Freeze Dried Fruit Teas
  • A Nation’s Charm
  • Blind Boss Vision
  • SOOTSME
  • Shelly Ann’s Krispies
  • Hamm Farms
  • Jaycee’s Snow and Mo
  • Mossy Fusions LLC
  • PEER, Inc. (East Lake Market)
  • KSR Natural
  • Mama Afrika Naturals, LLC
  • Camel’s Creations

By purchasing items at the D6 Farmer’s Market, you are helping support local farmers and vendors.

Double Up Food Bucks are available to EBT card holders for purchases made at the market. Senior vouchers will also be accepted.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinson Valley High School
Pinson Valley High School senior dies after suffering medical emergency
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Deon Jamal Dunkin of...
McCalla man shot, killed after argument at Midfield barbershop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Shelby County Schools back in class
Shelby County Schools back in class
Mayor Walt Maddox weighs in on possible expansion of I-65
Mayor Walt Maddox weighs in on possible expansion of I-65
Improving emergency response times in Jefferson County
Improving emergency response times in Jefferson County
Tuscaloosa County Tourism makes nearly $900 million in 2022
Tuscaloosa County Tourism makes nearly $900 million in 2022