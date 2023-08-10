Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The last District 6 summer Farmer’s Market ends this weekend. This is your final chance to score some locally made and grown produce and products.

Head on out to Memorial Park located on the corner of 6th Avenue S. and Alpha Street in Birmingham Saturday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The market has plenty of local options from fresh fruits and vegetables to breads and honey jams.

Below is a list of vendors who will be available:

Near to Me Dispensary

Simply Johnson & Family

Mattie’s Garden

Lemonade Junkeez

Kissed By The Gods LLC

It’s All Good

Birmingham Talks

Teariffic Freeze Dried Fruit Teas

A Nation’s Charm

Blind Boss Vision

SOOTSME

Shelly Ann’s Krispies

Hamm Farms

Jaycee’s Snow and Mo

Mossy Fusions LLC

PEER, Inc. (East Lake Market)

KSR Natural

Mama Afrika Naturals, LLC

Camel’s Creations

By purchasing items at the D6 Farmer’s Market, you are helping support local farmers and vendors.

Double Up Food Bucks are available to EBT card holders for purchases made at the market. Senior vouchers will also be accepted.

