Birmingham’s District 6 hosting last Farmer’s Market of the summer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The last District 6 summer Farmer’s Market ends this weekend. This is your final chance to score some locally made and grown produce and products.
Head on out to Memorial Park located on the corner of 6th Avenue S. and Alpha Street in Birmingham Saturday, August 12 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The market has plenty of local options from fresh fruits and vegetables to breads and honey jams.
Below is a list of vendors who will be available:
- Near to Me Dispensary
- Simply Johnson & Family
- Mattie’s Garden
- Lemonade Junkeez
- Kissed By The Gods LLC
- It’s All Good
- Birmingham Talks
- Teariffic Freeze Dried Fruit Teas
- A Nation’s Charm
- Blind Boss Vision
- SOOTSME
- Shelly Ann’s Krispies
- Hamm Farms
- Jaycee’s Snow and Mo
- Mossy Fusions LLC
- PEER, Inc. (East Lake Market)
- KSR Natural
- Mama Afrika Naturals, LLC
- Camel’s Creations
By purchasing items at the D6 Farmer’s Market, you are helping support local farmers and vendors.
Double Up Food Bucks are available to EBT card holders for purchases made at the market. Senior vouchers will also be accepted.
