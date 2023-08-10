LawCall
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer with the Birmingham Police Department was injured during a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit
Birmingham Police officer injured during vehicle pursuit(WBRC FOX6 News)

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue South on a report of a theft suspect returning to a business.

The suspect is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the store earlier this week and returning to the business Thursday.

When BPD officers arrived on scene, the suspect got into a vehicle and fled. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

The chase went from 3400 block of 4th Avenue South to the 3700 block of Messer Airport Highway area, onto the interstate, and then into 6800 block of 2nd Avenue South when the suspect’s vehicle collided with a BPD patrol car. Both vehicle’s airbags deployed.

The officer and suspect were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There were no serious injured to either party.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

More information will be added as new details become available.

