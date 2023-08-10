LawCall
Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones released from hospital after being shot

Jamal Jones
Jamal Jones(Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones, who was shot while working at Fire Station 9 in July, was released from UAB Hospital Tuesday.

BFRS Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says Jones is at home resting and still has a long road to recovery.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue asks you to keep Jones and the department in your thoughts and prayers.

