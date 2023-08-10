LawCall
Back to school bash in Aliceville honors local man

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5th annual Back to School bash in Aliceville was deemed a big success.

Event organizer Rosetta Minor tells WBRC they collected and handed out more than 350 book bags, a load of free laptops, and other goodies to school children to surrounding counties. Minor says the back to school bash event also honored Vessie Lee Hinton who, according to Minor, often brought his horses to youth events and let children ride in the horse carriage.

Mr. Hinton died last year at the age of 68.

