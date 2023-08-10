Auburn housing companies team up to help displaced students find housing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 300 Auburn University students have been left scrambling to find housing with just days before classes start back.

One realty company is trying to help them out.

Acuff Weekley Group sells properties, but they understand not all students are in a position where they can buy, so they’re teaming up with rental property companies in the area to help this group of students find options.

They say they’ve helped about 15 displaced students so far.

They’ve also worked on getting some properties they’re selling listed faster so students who do have the option to buy can do so before classes start back August 16.

They tell FOX6 those properties are almost immediately going under contract as soon as they are listed.

Some of the realtors with the company are Auburn alumni, and say they know firsthand the stress these students must be facing.

“We just want to help the community out in any way we can. We do this daily buying and selling but it’s not often we get to help students and parents so its exciting to be able to step up in any way we can,” says Emma Ward, a realtor with Acuff Weekley Group.

According to a statement FOX6 received from Auburn University, it is also actively working with different property management companies around the city to find alternative housing for students. They’ve also arranged hotel rooms for students through the end of the month.

