ADOC: T-shirt cannon used in prison contraband scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility

Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon
Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon(ADOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested near the Limestone Correctional Facility for trespassing late Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a vehicle was reported near Nick Davis Road. When officials responded, the vehicle fled the scene and started a pursuit, ending in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The two individuals, now identified as Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade, were arrested, According to officials, McDade had been released from Bullock Correctional Facility in February.

Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)
Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)(LCSO)

During a search of the pursuit path, agents located a blue duffle bag and a t-shirt cannon. The bad contained two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular and an extra C02 cartridge.

Both individuals were transported to the Limestone County Detention Center where they were both charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude.

