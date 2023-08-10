LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say

Authorities tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck. (SOURCE: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Claire Kopsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in the Charlotte area.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the bull got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was reportedly scared by the storm and escaped after.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the animal into a trailer. However, the group effort was unsuccessful and the bull ended up escaping.

A SWAT team with the department tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone but had no luck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and actively seeking information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Anyone who encounters the bull is encouraged to stay in their house or vehicle. Authorities said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Source: WBRC video
New restaurants and businesses coming to the city of Chelsea
Brandy Schill, 45.
Woman arrested for using false identity, wanted for St. Clair Co. murder
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

Severe weather plans as kids head back to school
Severe weather plans as kids head back to school
Cannabis commission set to re-issue licenses
Cannabis commission set to re-issue licenses
Tuscaloosa City School students back in class
Tuscaloosa City School students back in class
WBRC 6 On Your Side - Catch Up Quick 8-9-23
WBRC 6 On Your Side - Catch Up Quick 8-9-23
A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking...
Man facing charges after his dog dies while hiking in the heat, police say